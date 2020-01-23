3rd Grader Welcomed Back to Class After Battling Cancerous Brain Tumor

Reese Siler, 8, was given a ‘Rainbow Parade’ at Horace Mann Elementary School in Oak Park to mark his return after brain surgery.

Reese, a self-professed "rainbow guy," is using a wheelchair now and has a long way to go in his recovery, but getting back to school and his normal routine is a big step forward, his family said. Each grade repped a bright color during the parade.

“I thought it was really cool," Reese said. "It makes me feel really good.”

Reese is scheduled for a crucial MRI next week with the goal of getting an NED (no evidence of disease). For now, though, he’s got homework from Ms MacFarlane and couldn’t be happier about it.