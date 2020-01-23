3rd Grader Welcomed Back to Class After Battling Cancerous Brain Tumor

By Kye Martin

Reese Siler, 8, was given a ‘Rainbow Parade’ at Horace Mann Elementary School in Oak Park to mark his return after brain surgery.

Reese, a self-professed "rainbow guy," is using a wheelchair now and has a long way to go in his recovery, but getting back to school and his normal routine is a big step forward, his family said. Each grade repped a bright color during the parade.

“I thought it was really cool," Reese said. "It makes me feel really good.”

Reese is scheduled for a crucial MRI next week with the goal of getting an NED (no evidence of disease). For now, though, he’s got homework from Ms MacFarlane and couldn’t be happier about it. 

This article tagged under:

Oak ParkMaking A Difference

