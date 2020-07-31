3rd Christopher Columbus Statue in Chicago Taken Down

A third Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago was removed from its post early Friday morning.

The statue was located at East 92nd Street near South Chicago and Exchange Ave on the city's South Side. Neither city officials nor the area's alderman responded to multiple requests for comment Friday morning.

Last week, statues in Grant Park and Little Italy were temporarily removed after protests took place across the city, according to the mayor's office.

"The city of Chicago—at Mayor Lightfoot’s direction—has temporarily removed the Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park and Arrigo Park until further notice," the mayor's office said in a statement on the removal of the first two statues.

Chicago’s two Christopher Columbus statues were taken down early Friday morning, nearly one week after protests erupted in the city. Lauren Petty reports.

"This action was taken after consultation with various stakeholders. It comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police, as well as efforts by individuals to independently pull the Grant Park statue down in an extremely dangerous manner," Lightfoot's statement continued. "This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city's symbols."

Removal of the Columbus statues have sparked controversy among the city's Italian-American community. Italian-Americans held a rally July 26 in Little Italy to express their anger after the statue was removed from the neighborhood.