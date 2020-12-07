39 Shot, 5 Fatally, in Chicago This Weekend

Five people were killed and 34 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

The latest fatal attack left a man dead Sunday evening in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:14 p.m., the 34-year-old was in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street when three people approached him and one of them opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times in the back and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 5100 block of West Melrose Street and found a male unresponsive in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday morning, a man was killed during an attempted robbery in Ukrainian Village.

About 4:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 1200 block of West Fry Street when another man approached him on foot, showed a handgun and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The man then shot the 28-year-old in the leg, according to police. The 28-year-old ran from the scene but told officers that as he was running he heard multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the would-be robber unresponsive in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 27-year-old Adan Delgado.

About an hour earlier, a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in West Town.

Tevin Winford, 28, was walking about 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the head, officials said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Saturday afternoon, a 53-year-old man was fatally shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Enrique Sanchez was in a vehicle about 1:05 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, officials said. Sanchez was shot in the back and head, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, three men and one teenage girl were wounded Friday night in West Garfield Park.

The group was standing outside a residential building about 10:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Adams Street when someone fired shots from the street, striking all four people, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and elbow, while a man, 40, was struck once in the leg and another man, 53, was shot twice in his leg, police said.

Both men and the teenage girl were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were all listed in fair condition.

The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the face and arm and attempted to drive himself to the hospital, police said. He stopped his vehicle in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, where fire officials responded and transported him to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At least 28 other people were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 29 people were shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago.