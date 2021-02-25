38 Expressway Shootings Reported in Chicago Area So Far This Year, Triple Numbers From 2020

The Chicago area has seen 38 expressway shootings so far this year, a number that more than triples the amount of shootings seen at the start of 2020, authorities said.

The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon when one person was injured on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 94 south of Garfield Boulevard.

One day earlier, two people were injured in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The latest string of expressway shootings bring the total number in the Chicago area to 38 in two months alone.

In the first two months of 2020, 11 shootings were reported on Chicago-area expressways, marking the start of what became a record year for the area, ending with 128 total shootings, according to ISP.

Officials say expressway incidents are almost coming faster than they can be tallied.

Investigators say they rarely find good eyewitnesses, and very often would-be victims can be uncooperative.

"People are in fear of helping police. The retaliation factor is huge," ISP Colonel David Byrd told NBC 5 earlier this fall. "We're going to need them to stand up ... because otherwise these criminals will continue to do the same thing over and over again. And we can't have that!"

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.