A 37-year-old man was found shot and killed overnight in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, according to police.

About 2:17 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 6000 block of North Sheridan, police said. Upon arriving on the scene, they found a 37-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the inner right thigh.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Photos and video from the scene Tuesday morning showed a police presence in front of the Malibu East Condominiums, at 6033 N. Sheridan Road.

According to authorities, no one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

The shooting comes less than a week after recent violent incidents on Chicago's northside, including a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed on a sidewalk outside his home in Lincoln Park. Over the weekend, a safety alert was issued for DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus after a man shoved a woman and chased several others.