33 Dogs, Puppies to Arrive in Chicago After Tornado Rips Roof Off Texas Animal Shelter

More than 30 displaced dogs and puppies are on a 1,100 mile rescue journey from Texas to Chicago after recent tornadoes damaged several Texas animal shelters, including one shelter in Pasadena that saw their roof completely torn off.

According to a press release, PAWS Chicago Monday morning will receive 33 displaced dogs -- 19 males and 14 females -- from five Houston-area shelters that were forced to relocate animals after severe weather caused extensive building damage.

27 of the pups, PAWS says, are younger than 1-year-old.

"Last week, rare January tornadoes struck the Houston, Texas area, badly damaging and forcing the
closure of the Pasadena Animal Shelter in Pasadena, TX," the release says. "The roof of the shelter was completely ripped from the building, forcing the facility to relocate each animal. PAWS Chicago reached out to the Pasadena shelter and others in the area to rescue almost three dozen dogs and puppies."

Upon arriving in Chicago, the rescues will under physical and medical exams, as well as any treatment necessary prior to being made available for adoption or fostering, PAWS says.

The dogs consist of eight sets of family and littermates, as well as eight individual dogs, PAWS says. The average age of the group is 6.5 months -- and from Mozzarella to Turtle, the names of the pups are as cute as it gets.

Here's a breakdown of the litters and dogs arriving at PAWS Chicago:

Litter 1 , 4 months old

  • Duke
  • Knight

Litter 2, 8 months old

  • Jasmine
  • Aladdin

Litter 3

  • Trina (mother, 3 years)
  • Tempo, 4 months

Litter 4, 13 weeks

  • Stella
  • Sophie

Litter 5, 10 weeks

  • Levi
  • Louie

Litter 6, 7 weeks

  • Brie
  • Mozzarella
  • Parmesan
  • Colby
  • Feta
  • Provolone
  • Cheddar

Litter 7, 6 weeks

  • Sonesta (mother, 1 year)
  • Soda
  • Spago
  • Sparrow
  • Spartan
  • Sonoma

Litter 8, 10 weeks

  • Duncana
  • Ducle

Individual dogs

  • Tyrone (1 year)
  • Trixie (8 months)
  • Zero (1 year)
  • Amor (2 years)
  • Turtle (3 years)
  • Elijah (11 months)
  • Twister (1 year)
  • Pixie (6 months)

To learn more about adopting or fostering one of the rescues, visit PawsChicago.org

