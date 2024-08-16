32nd annual Berwyn Car Show set to return to Route 66

The Realty of Chicago Berwyn Route 66 Car Show is one of the city's largest outdoor events of the summer. The popular car show will celebrate all things '60s with classic cars along Old Route 66, also known as Ogden Avenue.

One of the vehicles to be showcased for the first time is a 1966 restored Good Humor Ice Cream truck.

"This is a really fun piece," said Jasmine D. Ramos from the Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum. "It’s pretty new coming back to us, so we're really excited to debut it at the show."

The car show takes over Old Route 66, also known as Ogden Avenue, from Oak Park Avenue to Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

"You can expect to see an array of muscle cars," Ramos added. "We’ve got a few movie cars coming and then a few specialty cars. We have a Swarovski crystal-covered Rolls Royce that'll be there."

"We have a lot of car clubs in the Berwyn area," Genesis Valencia from the Berwyn Development Corporation said. "You'll see your neighbors with their classics. We have a lot of Chevy Capreses coming out."

Another classic car was brought to NBC Plaza on Friday, a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

"This car does have original glass, original interiors and original paint," Ramos said. "We try to keep it as close to the original as possible barring any fixes it needed when we first got it."

It will be one of 700 cars at this event that is free and open to the public. You can find more information at http://berwynrt66.com.