Multiple people are in custody and a large police presence was reported after two people were shot to death early Friday morning in the parking lot of 31st Street Beach in Chicago, police said.

Police at 3:19 a.m. responded to a call of a person shot in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male and a 22-year-old female had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was exchanging gunfire with multiple other individuals, according to police.

Multiple males were placed into custody and detectives were investigating, police added.

The incident marks the second deadly shooting at 31st Street Beach in two days, and the third shooting outside a Chicago beach in less than a week.

Late Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman was shot to death and a 20-year-old woman was injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the beach, police said.

According to authorities, no one was in custody in that incident.

Monday, a 14-year-old girl and two others were hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire near 63rd Street Beach, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect fled the scene on a bicycle after discharging a firearm, police said.

During a press conference Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling called gun violence in Chicago "unbearable and unacceptable."

"We are losing our children," Snelling said during the press conference, which was held after a 7-year-old boy was fatally struck by a stray gunshot on the West Side. "And we really need to think about the gun violence that's going on in this city. And we all need to step up to try to fight this type of gun violence to save our children."

According to Snelling, 127 juveniles have been victims of gun violence in 2024. Seventeen of those shot have been killed, Snelling added.

"Those numbers are significantly down from last year, but still unacceptable," Snelling said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also spoke at the press conference, saying he had reaching a "breaking point" regarding gun violence in the city.

"These acts of violence must end," Johnson said. "The weapons that are flowing to the streets of Chicago and around this country. We have to stop and then we have to hold people accountable."