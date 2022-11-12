300th Bus of Asylum-Seeking Migrants Arrives in Chicago From the Texas Border

It's been over 10 weeks since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago from the Texas border, and the steady stream of arrivals has yet to slow down.

Since the first bus arrived in Chicago on Aug. 31, the city has accepted 3,684 migrants from the Texas border.

The busing of migrants is part of a controversial policy from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott known as "Operation Lone Star," which has also sent migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C.

Additionally, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, has flown asylum-seeking migrants arriving in Florida to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, an island known as a summer vacation spot.

According to Abbott, the latest bus is the 300th bus to arrive in Chicago since late August.

As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 11, 2022

According to city officials, many children and infants are among those seeking refuge in the United States, many of whom traveled through several countries en route to Texas.

"Illinois is a welcoming state. We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity. We expect more arrivals to be welcomed and the City will continue to provide daily updates on those arrivals," city spokesperson Joseph Dutra said.

Dutra added that upon arrival, migrants are provided immediate shelter and support with in-depth case management and connections to city and community-based services and agencies.

Here's a breakdown of what we know about the policy, and how Chicago is involved and more.

What is the Policy and When Did It Start?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began the "drop-off" policy in April of this year, when he sent a bus of asylum-seekers to Washington, D.C. in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policy.

The operation stemmed from Abbott’s criticism of the Biden administration’s attempts to lift a Title 42 order that had allowed the U.S. to deny asylum-seekers entry into the country during the COVID pandemic.

Where Have the Buses Been Sent?

In addition to the buses sent to Washington, D.C. in the spring, Abbott later sent buses of migrants to New York City in early August and sent the first bus to Chicago on Aug. 31.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans – and Americans – at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott said in a statement at the time.

Abbott chose the destinations due to their status as "sanctuary cities," which include policies that prohibit officials from asking residents about their immigration status while also refraining from disclosing information to federal authorities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sent asylum-seeking migrants to Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, marking the fourth location asylum-seeking migrants arriving in the US have been sent to.

Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” officials will not ask about immigration status, nor will it disclose that information to federal authorities. Services will not be denied based on immigration status, according to a document published by the city.