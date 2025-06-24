3 years after Dobbs, new threats to funding remain a concern for Illinois abortion clinics

As Tuesday marks the three-year anniversary of the decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned a nearly 50-year-old ruling in Roe v. Wade, abortion clinics in Illinois remain concerned over funding.

The landmark Supreme Court ruling on June 22, 2022, removed the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the issue for states to decide. In Illinois, abortion remains largely legal.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As a result, clinics have seen an influx in out-of-state patients.

"We have seen about a 40-45% increase in patients needing abortion services. Of that amount, roughly 25% are coming from out of state, and from almost all 50 states," said Tonya Tucker, the interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois (PPIL).

To manage the surge over the past three years, Planned Parenthood has opened new clinics at the border near states with tighter restrictions or bans, and staffed up at existing locations.

However, a new concern has emerged. Republican-backed legislation, that would exclude Planned Parenthood from participating in Medicaid if it performs abortions, is moving through the House.

Funding restrictions would not apply to cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of a mother.

Three Illinois representatives, Darin LaHood, Mary Miller and Mike Bost, are cosponsors of the bill. They did not respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment on the bill or the anniversary.

"Our Medicaid revenue makes up about 30% of our revenue, that’s about $16 million," said Tucker. "A hit to Medicaid will be detrimental."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tucker said if the "Defund Planned Parenthood Act," is passed, PPIL would have to make difficult decisions, including possibly closing some clinics and raising costs for patients.

"Private donations would not be enough," said Tucker. "This would be an ongoing hit, not a one-time hit. It may be sustainable for six months to a year, but I like to think about sustainability for at least three-to-five years."

PPIL works with organizations like the Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) to help offset patient costs.

Since Dobbs, CAF has grown its full time staff from four to 30, making it one of the largest, independent abortion funds in the country.

"Since Dobbs, CAF has heard from over 40,000 people seeking our support to access abortion care from over 40 different states. We have spent over $15 million on both appointment costs and also all of the wraparound services associated with getting an abortion right now," CAF executive director Megan Jeyifo said.

Jeyifo says one in four people who travel out of state for reproductive care are coming to Illinois, and that cuts to Medicaid would have a major impact on services.

"There are many people who fall through the cracks of the protections we have. There are people who cannot access Medicaid. There are people whose private insurance doesn’t cover abortion care," Jeyifo said.

For now, PPIL said their doors are open.

"We are doing a lot of internal preparing, crunching the numbers, analyzing all possible scenarios," Tucker said. "But, we are here, committed to this fight, and our doors remain open."