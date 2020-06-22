3-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side when an individual inside a vehicle opened fire, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:05 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont. According to police, the 3-year-old was in front of a residence with a 33-year-old woman when an occupant inside a tan-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The young girl sustained a graze wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The adult female was not struck by gunfire.

The shooting comes just hours after a violent weekend in which a total of 104 people were shot across the city. Fourteen victims, including a 3-year-old boy, were fatally shot.