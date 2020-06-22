Chicago Lawn

3-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet on Chicago's Southwest Side

The shooting was reported at around 3:05 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side when an individual inside a vehicle opened fire, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:05 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont. According to police, the 3-year-old was in front of a residence with a 33-year-old woman when an occupant inside a tan-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The young girl sustained a graze wound to the back and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The adult female was not struck by gunfire.

Local

today show 11 hours ago

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

coronavirus illinois 12 mins ago

Suburban Small Businesses Prepare to Open, With Limitations, This Week

The shooting comes just hours after a violent weekend in which a total of 104 people were shot across the city. Fourteen victims, including a 3-year-old boy, were fatally shot.

This article tagged under:

Chicago LawnChicago PoliceChicago Police Departmentthree year old shot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us