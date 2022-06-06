3-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet Inside Longwood Manor Home

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet inside a home early Monday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.
The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males opened fire into the home from outside, Chicago police said.
She was taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.
No one was in custody.
Days earlier, a 6-year-old girl was grazed in the thigh by a bullet while in the backyard of a home in Calumet Heights.
