3-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Calumet Heights Home Has Died

A 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face at a home in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood on April 22 has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Laroyce Bolden, 3, was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon, more than one week after he was shot inside a residence in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue. At the time, Chicago police said the child was struck to the face by "unknown gunfire" and originally brought to a nearby hospital. He was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital and initially listed in serious condition.

Police have yet to say if a motive has been determined.

No arrests have been made.