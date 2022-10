A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in West Lawn on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The boy, Mateo Zastro, was traveling inside a car with his mother and three other children when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire at about 8:40 p.m. near the 4400 block of West Marquette Road, Chicago police said.

Zastro was struck in the head and taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

No additional injuries were reported by authorities, and no one was in custody.