Amber Alert

3-Year-Old Boy Missing After Man Sought in Milwaukee Mother's Killing Found Dead

Major Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home.

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Major Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police say Major may have been with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, of Milwaukee. Clark was considered a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death.

Major Harris

Police on Sunday evening went to the home where Clark was believed to be. He was pronounced dead after police say he apparently shot himself.

Local

Chicago Sky 2 mins ago

Candace Parker Celebrated the Sky's Historic Win With Her Favorite Take Out

Rolling Meadows 50 mins ago

Woman Killed Man at Rolling Meadows Home After He Refused to Kiss Her: Pros.

Major was last seeing wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts, police said. He is barefoot and has delayed speech, according to police. He also has a small abrasion on right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertMilwaukeeWisconsin Amber Alertmajor harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us