3-Year-Old Boy Missing After Man Sought in Milwaukee Mother's Killing Found Dead

Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Major Harris has been missing since early Thursday, when authorities say a person found his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, of Onalaska, dead in the backyard of a Milwaukee home.

Police say Major may have been with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, of Milwaukee. Clark was considered a person of interest in Muenzenberger’s death.

Police on Sunday evening went to the home where Clark was believed to be. He was pronounced dead after police say he apparently shot himself.

Major was last seeing wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on left side and navy blue Nike basketball shorts, police said. He is barefoot and has delayed speech, according to police. He also has a small abrasion on right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.