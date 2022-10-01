3-Year-Old Boy Killed, 6 Others Shot in Chicago Since Friday Evening

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed and six others were wounded throughout Chicago since Friday evening.

The boy was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was initially listed in serious condition, police said. He was pronounced dead hours later. No additional injuries were reported.

Hours later, a man was shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400 block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

At least five others were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening.