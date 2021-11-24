3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Fall From Window of Building on the Near North Side: Police

A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday after he fell from the window of a building on Chicago's Near North Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the boy fell from the 17th floor window of a residential building in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Drive, Chicago police said. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy may have pushed out the screen of the window before falling and landing in a bush, police said. The incident is being investigated as accidental.