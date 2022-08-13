3 Wounded in East Garfield Park Shooting, Including Teen Girl: Police

A teenage girl and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday night in East Garfield Park, according to police.

They were standing at around 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside of a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teenager, 17, was shot in the leg and taken in critical condition to a hospital, police said. A woman, 20, was struck in the face and transported to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man self-transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound on the body, according to police. He was in fair condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Area Four detectives are investigating.