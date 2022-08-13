3 Wounded in East Garfield Park Shooting, Including Teen Girl: Police

A teenage girl and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday night in East Garfield Park, according to police.
They were standing at around 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside of a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.
The teenager, 17, was shot in the leg and taken in critical condition to a hospital, police said. A woman, 20, was struck in the face and transported to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition.
A 21-year-old man self-transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound on the body, according to police. He was in fair condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
