3 Wounded in Calumet Heights Shooting

Three people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Saturday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the trio about 3:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man was struck several times in the body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. Another man, 40, was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to his back.

A third man, who is in his 30s, was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was also in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

