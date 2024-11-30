3 women stabbed during neighbor dispute in East Chatham: police

A dispute between neighbors in the city's East Chatham neighborhood led to three women being stabbed, authorities said Friday.
The stabbing was reported at around 7:17 p.m. along South Ellis Avenue near East 82nd Street. According to police, three women were stabbed with a sharp object during a dispute.
The victims were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition. Police took one person into custody, authorities said.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.