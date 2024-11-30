3 women stabbed during neighbor dispute in East Chatham: police

A dispute between neighbors in the city's East Chatham neighborhood led to three women being stabbed, authorities said Friday.

The stabbing was reported at around 7:17 p.m. along South Ellis Avenue near East 82nd Street. According to police, three women were stabbed with a sharp object during a dispute.

The victims were taken to area hospitals in unknown condition. Police took one person into custody, authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.