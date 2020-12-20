lawndale

3 Women Hurt, 2 Critically in Lawndale Shooting

Three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:35 a.m., they were sitting parked in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots into their vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the face, while another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Local

Chicago Police 14 mins ago

Robbers Targeting Women Walking Alone on Near West Side, Northwest Side

coronavirus illinois 21 mins ago

Illinois Passes Another COVID Milestone, With 900,000 Cases of Coronavirus Since Pandemic Began

The third woman, 20, suffered a graze wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lawndale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us