3 Women Hurt, 2 Critically in Lawndale Shooting

Three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:35 a.m., they were sitting parked in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots into their vehicle, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the face, while another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The third woman, 20, suffered a graze wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.