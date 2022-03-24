3 Women Shot Sitting Inside Vehicle in South Shore: Chicago Police

Chicago police were investigating Thursday after three women were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the city's South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of East 76th Street and South Merrill Avenue, three women were sitting inside a vehicle when someone inside a silver sedan fired multiple shots into the victims' car.

One victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot in the right shoulder and back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 44-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition, police stated.

The third victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in the right leg and said to be in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Video from the scene showed the front windshield of a car appeared to have been shattered.

No one was in custody late Thursday as Area Two detectives conducted an investigation into the incident.