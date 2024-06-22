West Ridge

Teen killed, 2 others wounded in West Ridge shooting

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street

By Sun Times Wire

One teenager was killed and two others were wounded Friday in a shooting on the Northwest Side.

The three 16-year-old boys were getting into a car about 7 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another boy was taken to the same hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. The third boy was shot in the knee and was in fair condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

