3 Teens Shot Near Michele Clark High School in South Austin, Police Say

Three teenagers were wounded, two seriously, in a shooting Friday afternoon near Michele Clark High School on Chicago's West Side, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie, just blocks away from the high school. Chicago police say three male individuals were near the sidewalk, possibly involved in a fight, when they were struck by gunfire.

A 17-year-old was struck to the body multiple times and hospitalized in critical condition. A second 17-year-old was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital in good condition, authorities said.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained gunshot injuries to the back and arm and was hospitalized in good condition.

No arrests have been made as of Friday evening.

The shooting marks the second near a Chicago school in less than a week.

On Wednesday, four people were shot across the street from Schurz High School in Old Irving Park.