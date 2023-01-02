3 Teens Injured in Shooting on Chicago's West Side, Police Say

Three teens were injured after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the three teens were standing on a sidewalk just before 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Springfield when a vehicle pulled up, and an individual inside opened fire.

Two of the victims, both 13 years old, were struck in their left hands by gunfire, and both were taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A 14-year-old was also hit in the left arm, and he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.