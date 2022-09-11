3 Teens Injured in Separate Shootings Across Chicago Sunday

Chicago police say that at least three teens have been injured in shootings across the city Sunday, with two of those teens in critical condition at local hospitals.

According to authorities, a 14-year-old girl was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside.

The girl was struck in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Later Sunday, two teens were struck in separate shootings that occurred just 30 minutes apart.

Police say a 14-year-old male was walking in the 2500 block of West 70th Street at approximately 7:11 p.m. when a person in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking the teen in the side and buttocks.

He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Approximately 34 minutes later in the 8400 block of South Parnell, a 17-year-old male was approached by another individual, who opened fire and struck him in the abdomen and leg.

Police say that teen was hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody in any of the shootings, and police are investigating.

In all, at least 29 people have been shot so far this weekend in Chicago. Five of those individuals have died, while at least two dozen have been injured.