Chicago Violence

3 teens hurt in West Garfield Park shooting in Chicago

Two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man were standing on a front porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots shortly before midnight, according to Chicago police

By Sun Times Wire and NBC Chicago Staff

Three teens were injured after being shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night, police said.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man were standing on a front porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots shortly before midnight, according to Chicago police.

The two girls were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the eye and the other was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and buttocks. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in East Garfield Park.

He was walking about 8:50 p.m. Monday on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the right arm and right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Local

NASCAR Chicago 13 hours ago

‘Mayor of NASCAR' Jeff Burton reveals why Chicago street race is different

Health & Wellness 13 hours ago

What is forest therapy? Group aims to get kids off their screens and into nature

No arrests were reported.

The shootings come after a violent weekend that saw more than 50 people shot, at least nine fatally.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us