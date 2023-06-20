3 teens hurt in West Garfield Park shooting in Chicago

Three teens were injured after being shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night, police said.

Two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man were standing on a front porch in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots shortly before midnight, according to Chicago police.

The two girls were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the eye and the other was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and buttocks. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in East Garfield Park.

He was walking about 8:50 p.m. Monday on a sidewalk in the 100 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone in a sedan fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the right arm and right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

The shootings come after a violent weekend that saw more than 50 people shot, at least nine fatally.