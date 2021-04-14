3 Teens Die After Being Ejected From Car in Southern Illinois Crash

Three teenagers were killed when they were ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in southern Illinois, State Police said.

The car, driven by Joshua Moat, 18, of St. Louis, struck the rear passenger side of the truck, which was turning, ejecting him and two girls, ages 15 and 13, both of Dupo, police said. The girls’ identities weren’t released because of their ages. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The collision occurred about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday near Valmeyer in rural Monroe County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of St. Louis, police said. The car carrying the teens slammed into the truck as it was turning.

The driver of the box truck, Nadzed Omerovic, 33, of St. Louis. was not injured.