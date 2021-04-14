Monroe County

3 Teens Die After Being Ejected From Car in Southern Illinois Crash

Three teenagers were killed when they were ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in southern Illinois, State Police said.

The car, driven by Joshua Moat, 18, of St. Louis, struck the rear passenger side of the truck, which was turning, ejecting him and two girls, ages 15 and 13, both of Dupo, police said. The girls’ identities weren’t released because of their ages. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The collision occurred about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday near Valmeyer in rural Monroe County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of St. Louis, police said. The car carrying the teens slammed into the truck as it was turning.

Local

Quincy 38 mins ago

Charges Filed After Black College Basketball Player Allegedly Attacked at Quincy Bar

Matteson Police 1 hour ago

Matteson Police Searching for Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

The driver of the box truck, Nadzed Omerovic, 33, of St. Louis. was not injured.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Monroe Countysouthern IllinoisValmeyer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us