Robbins

3 Teens Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Car Kills 71-Year-Old Man: Robbins Police

police lights generic night
Getty Images

Three 13-year-old boys were taken into custody Sunday in Robbins after the stolen vehicle they were riding in collided with another car, killing a 71-year-old man, authorities said.

At around 2:30 p.m., a Robbins police officer noticed a Kia with a broken driver's side window heading northbound on Kedzie Avenue and attempted to drive in the direction of the vehicle, according to officials.

While trying to catch up to the vehicle, the officer saw smoke from what appeared to be a collision blocks ahead. Upon arriving at the scene, he found the Kia had been involved in a crash with a Ford Taurus. The 71-year-old man in the Taurus was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Three boys riding in the Kia, all 13 years old, were arrested and taken to the Robbins Police Department.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Robbins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us