3 Teens Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Car Kills 71-Year-Old Man: Robbins Police

Three 13-year-old boys were taken into custody Sunday in Robbins after the stolen vehicle they were riding in collided with another car, killing a 71-year-old man, authorities said.

At around 2:30 p.m., a Robbins police officer noticed a Kia with a broken driver's side window heading northbound on Kedzie Avenue and attempted to drive in the direction of the vehicle, according to officials.

While trying to catch up to the vehicle, the officer saw smoke from what appeared to be a collision blocks ahead. Upon arriving at the scene, he found the Kia had been involved in a crash with a Ford Taurus. The 71-year-old man in the Taurus was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Three boys riding in the Kia, all 13 years old, were arrested and taken to the Robbins Police Department.