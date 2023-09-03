3 teenagers arrested for 7 armed robberies on Saturday, Chicago police say

Three teenagers were arrested on charges connected to seven robberies that occurred Saturday across Chicago's South and West sides, according to law enforcement.
The teens -- 15, 16 and 17 years old -- were apprehended at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon at different locations downtown, Chicago police said in a news release. Authorities said they were able to identify the three individuals as suspects in robberies at the following locations:
- 0-100 block of South Aberdeen Street
- 1800 block of West Race Avenue
- 2800 block of South May Street
- 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue
- 1400 block of West 56th Street
- 300 block of East 48th Street
- 2100 block of South State Street
One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested for 11 counts of felony robbery with a firearm and one count of felony attempted robbery with a firearm, police said. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on 10 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, felony attempted robbery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun, authorities said.
The third robbery suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was accused of 10 felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and felony unlawful possession of a handgun. As of Sunday afternoon, police had yet to release additional information on the robberies and how they were able to locate the suspects.