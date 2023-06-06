3 suspects sought after police pursuit on Bishop Ford Expressway ends at suburban mall

A police pursuit that began on the Bishop Ford Expressway ended at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City with three suspects entering the shopping center, according to village spokesperson Sean Howard.

The nature of the initial vehicular pursuit is currently unknown, and Howard told NBC Chicago that the mall was not evacuated after the suspects entered the building.

Howard added that an active police investigation is ongoing at the scene, and that officials do not believe that there is a threat to the public.

It is unknown if the suspects are currently in custody. There is no further information.