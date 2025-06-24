At least three suburban Chicago Mariano's grocery stores will close in the coming months, a spokesperson for Mariano's parent company Kroger confirmed to NBC Chicago, following a notice that the grocery giant would close as many as 60 stores nationwide over the next year and a half.

In a statement, a Kroger spokesperson called the decision to close the stores "difficult," adding that impacted employees will have the chance to transfer to a different location.

"This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson went on to say that the following stores were set to close:

Mariano’s Buffalo Grove, August 8, 450 W Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Mariano’s Bloomingdale, August 15, 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Mariano’s Glenview West, August 22, 2323 Capital Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062

Earlier this year, the Village of Northfield said it had learned the busy Mariano's grocery store, located at 1822 Willow Rd., would not be renewing its lease and closing in the fall.

Kroger, the parent company of Mariano's that also owns King Soopers, QFC, Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter, first announced it was planning to close approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months in a June earnings call.

Kroger said the stores slated for closure were a "$100 million impairment charge." As a result of the closures, Kroger expects to gain a "modest financial benefit."

"Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance," Kroger said in a release announcing its earnings.

The closures come on the heels of an investigation from NBC 5 Responds partner Consumer Reports found that Kroger stores had widespread pricing errors, leading to customers paying full price for items that were marked on sale.

As part of the investigation, they found shoppers were overcharged on average $1.70 per sales item, or 18.4% more.

Kroger in a statement at the time said it is "committed to affordable and accurate pricing."

"For nearly two decades, Kroger’s business model has been rooted in bringing down prices to attract more customers to our stores -- and this is not changing," the statement went on to say. "We respect our associates and our customers, and we conduct our business accordingly."