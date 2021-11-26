3 Stores Burglarized Within an Hour on Northwest Side

Three stores were burglarized within an hour early Friday on the Northwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm at a Footlocker store in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and found a shattered window and missing clothes, Chicago police said.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to another alarm at a retail store in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue and found the front doors pried open, police said. Numerous coats were taken, authorities said.

About 2:40 a.m., police responded to a third alarm at a Boost Mobile store in the 2600 block of West Division Street and determined electronic devices were taken after the front door was forced open, police said.

Early Thursday, between midnight and 6am, a rock was thrown in the window at the Canada Goose store on 800 N. Michigan Avenue and coats were stolen.

Police would not say if they suspect the burglaries were connected.

No one was in custody.