south shore

3 Stabbed After Dispute at South Shore Apartment, Chicago Police Say

At least three people were stabbed after an altercation in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Monday evening, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 6800 block of South Paxton at approximately 7:30 p.m. A dispute broke out inside of a residence at the location, and two men and a woman were stabbed, police said.

One of the male victims was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to authorities. The other two victims were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Local

Joliet 46 mins ago

Rescue Crews Searching for Man in Des Plaines River: Joliet Police

Tyler Chatwood 49 mins ago

Former Cubs Pitcher Tyler Chatwood Reportedly Reaches Deal With Blue Jays

There are no suspects in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.

This article tagged under:

south shoreChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us