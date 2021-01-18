3 Stabbed After Dispute at South Shore Apartment, Chicago Police Say

At least three people were stabbed after an altercation in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Monday evening, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 6800 block of South Paxton at approximately 7:30 p.m. A dispute broke out inside of a residence at the location, and two men and a woman were stabbed, police said.

One of the male victims was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to authorities. The other two victims were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

There are no suspects in custody, and detectives are investigating, police said.