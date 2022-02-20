3 Shot When Gunman Opens Fire During Party at Venue in Old Irving Park: Police

Three people sustained injuries early Sunday when shots were fired during a party at a venue in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Chicago police, the victims were attending a "social gathering" at approximately 1:09 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road when a male offender entered the venue and fired shots. A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was said to be in fair condition, according to authorities.

A second victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the left leg. He was listed in fair condition, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot during the incident and reported to be in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that city records show there are no active business licenses at the address where the shooting happened.