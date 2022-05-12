3 Shot, Including 3-Year-Old, in Separate Shootings in Gresham, Police Say

Two different shootings Wednesday night in Chicago's Gresham district killed one and wounded two others, including a 3-year-old girl, police say.

At around 7:45 p.m., a 21-year-old female was shot multiple times as she walked out to the garage of a residence on S. Wolcott Ave. while it was being burglarized, police say.

According to officials, the female attempted to confront the offenders when one of them produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, back and arm.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later that evening, a 3-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in another shooting in the same neighborhood.

Around10:55 p.m., the two were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

The woman, 31, was struck in the foot and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police have not said whether the shootings are related. No one was in custody in either incident and detectives are investigating.

Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.