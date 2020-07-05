3 Shot in Lawndale

Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were sitting outside about 1:23 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were both shot in the leg, police said. A 24-year-old man was hit in the back.

They all went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own in fair condition, police said.

About 10 minutes before that, six people were shot, one of them fatally, about a block away in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.