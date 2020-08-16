Fifth City

3 Shot in Fifth City

Three people, including a 61-year-old man, were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Fifth City on the West Side

Three people, including a 61-year-old man, were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Fifth City on the West Side.

He and two women, 30 and 56, were on the sidewalk about 9:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder, and the 56-year-old was struck in the hand police said. The younger woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the 56-year-old declined medical treatment.

The man was shot in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

