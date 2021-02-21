3 Shot in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood, Police Say

Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in South Shore.

About noon, a 24-year-old woman was in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue when she was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Two men, 60 and 53 years old, who were standing in front of a nearby home where also shot, police said. They were taken to the same hospital.

Area Two detectives are investigating.