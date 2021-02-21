south shore

3 Shot in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood, Police Say

477948479
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday in South Shore.

About noon, a 24-year-old woman was in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue when she was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Local

Patrick Kane 1 hour ago

Doc Emrick Gets Second Chance to Call Patrick Kane's 2010 Stanley Cup OT GWG

Chicago Police 1 hour ago

Chicago Police Release New Photos of 2 Suspects in Sept. 2020 Murder at House Party

Two men, 60 and 53 years old, who were standing in front of a nearby home where also shot, police said. They were taken to the same hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

south shore
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us