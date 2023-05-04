3 Seriously Wounded in Fuller Park Shooting

Three people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood early Thursday evening, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said paramedics responded to the 300 block of West Root Street just after 5:50 p.m. to a call of multiple people shot.

According to police, three individuals were standing outside a residence when two gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire.

A 19-year-old woman was struck multiple times and is in critical condition, according to fire officials.

A 37-year-old woman was struck to the hand and is in serious condition, according to fire officials.

A 44-year-old man was struck to the leg and is in serious condition, according to fire officials.

All three individuals were taken to University of Chicago Hospital. There is currently no one in custody as area detectives investigate the shooting.