3 Seriously Injured in West Woodlawn Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police confirmed that three people were shot near the intersection of 62nd Street and Langley Avenue on Tuesday evening, with all three victims sent to area hospitals with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

While the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown at this time, three gunshot victims were observed at the scene.

The victims, two men and one woman, were all taken to area hospitals in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to police.

This is a developing story, and we will update the copy with additional details as they are reported.

