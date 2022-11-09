3 Seriously Injured in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Fire Officials Say

Three adults were seriously injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the 6500 block of North Clark.

Chicago fire officials say that three individuals, all adults, were transported to area hospitals following the shooting.

All three were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, officials said.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We will update this story with further information when it becomes available.