Three people were shot multiple times in an attack near a park in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 6500 block of South Throop just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and when they arrived they found three victims who had been shot multiple times near Ogden Park.

According to police, a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both shot multiple times, and were rushed to area hospitals in serious condition.

A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the chest and leg, and was also hospitalized in serious condition.

Numerous evidence markers were seen on the ground near the scene of the shooting, with police continuing to investigate the attack Wednesday night.

No suspects were in custody, police said.