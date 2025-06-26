Englewood

3 seriously injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

All three victims were shot multiple times, according to police

Chicago police investigate a shooting near Ogden Park in the Englewood neighborhood on June 25, 2025.

Three people were shot multiple times in an attack near a park in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 6500 block of South Throop just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired, and when they arrived they found three victims who had been shot multiple times near Ogden Park.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were both shot multiple times, and were rushed to area hospitals in serious condition.

A third victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the chest and leg, and was also hospitalized in serious condition.

Numerous evidence markers were seen on the ground near the scene of the shooting, with police continuing to investigate the attack Wednesday night.

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Englewood
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us