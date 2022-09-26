CTA Red Line

3 Robbery Suspects Who Punched Man on CTA Red Line Train Sought, Chicago Police Say

Chicago Police Dept.

Chicago police have released surveillance photos in hope of identifying three individuals wanted in connection with the robbery of a man earlier this month onboard a CTA Red Line train, according to authorities.

In a community alert issued Monday, Chicago police said Mass Transit Detectives are investigating a robbery that took place at approximately 9:21 p.m. Sept. 17 onboard a Red Line train near the Garfield Boulevard station.

A man heading home from work was approached by three unknown offenders, with one of them displaying a knife and confronting the victim, police said. That person then put the knife away, and all three started to punch and kick the victim, the community alert stated.

The offenders left momentarily, but returned and took the victim's bicycle before throwing it on the train tracks. The bicycle was then struck by an incoming train.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-745-4706.

