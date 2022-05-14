3 Residents Found Dead at Rogers Park Senior Living Facility, Officials Say

Chicago police say that at least three women have died after they were discovered unresponsive inside of a senior living center in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

According to authorities, officials from the fire department and Chicago’s Departments of Buildings and Family & Support Services were called to the building after receiving reports that the facility’s air conditioning was not on and that temperatures were extremely hot inside.

During a unit-by-unit well-being check, they found three women, ages 67, 75 and 70, unresponsive inside the building, according to a spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. All three women were pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to rule on a cause of death in the case, but no foul play is suspected.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire officials say that the temperatures inside the building have decreased, and they are continuing to blow cool air inside:

The temperature in the building at 7450 N. Rogers has decreased. CFD is ventilating & blowing cool air inside to help facilitate a cooling down process. 0 pic.twitter.com/voZ4fh5qEK — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 15, 2022

According to the mayor’s office, a cooling bus has also been brought to the facility.

“The investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing. We will continue taking the necessary measures to make sure the residents of the buildings are safe, and we will make sure that building management owns responsibility for the care of its residents,” a spokesperson said. “City representatives are monitoring building management in switching over the air conditioning for the building.”

We will have further details on this story as they develop.