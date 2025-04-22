Hoffman Estates

3 rescued as fire burns through multi-unit complex in northwest Chicago suburb

Three people were rescued from a burning home in a northwest Chicago suburb early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze began just after 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of Atlanta Avenue at multi-unit complex.

Fire Chief Alan Wax told NBC Chicago firefighters helped three people out of the burning building. All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment while a fourth was driven to a hospital by someone else.

As of 9 a.m. all those hospitalized had been released.

The blaze was mainly centered on the top floors of the building, but spread quickly, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

At least four units at the building were damaged by the blaze, with the first-floor units deemed "uninhabitable," Wax said.

