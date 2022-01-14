midwest colleges

3 Prestigious Midwest Colleges Rank Among Top 10 Most Expensive Private Universities

Three prestigious colleges around Chicago were named among the top 10 most expensive private universities across the U.S., according to a newly released list.

The company Niche ranked the nation's top private schools in order of most to least expensive tuition fees, with the University of Chicago earning spot No. 2 at $57,642 tuition costs.

The report indicated that the University of Chicago reportedly enrolled a total of 18,452 students as of Fall 2021.

Northwestern University, which was placed one spot above the University of Chicago in overall ranking, came in at No. 6 at $56,550 tuition costs.

Coming in at No. 10, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana costs students $55,046 in tuition fees, according to the report.

Though not in the top 10, Washington University in St. Louis also ranked among the top private colleges in the U.S. and was placed at No. 12 for charging $54,250 in reported tuition costs.

Here's the full list:

  1. Columbia University
  2. University of Chicago
  3. University of Southern California
  4. Brown University
  5. Cornell University
  6. Northwestern University
  7. Duke University
  8. Dartmouth College
  9. Yale University
  10. University of Notre Dame
  11. Pomona College
  12. Washington University in St. Louis
  13. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  14. Stanford University
  15. California Institute of Technology
  16. Princeton University
  17. University of Pennsylvania
  18. Vanderbilt University
  19. Rice University
  20. Harvard University

The report used data from highervisibility to form the rankings, which takes information from student-submitted surveys and responses from the schools. Here's a breakdown on how Niche creates rankings and grades.

