3 Powerball tickets worth $50k each sold in Illinois

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

They may not have hit the jackpot, but three Illinois lottery players scored big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery website, three Powerball tickets sold Illinois matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each. The winning numbers selected were: 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and the Powerball 15.

It wasn't immediately known where in Illinois the tickets were sold.

Lucky players in several other states also won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, with tickets sold in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington scoring $1 million each.

No one hit the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, which now balloons to an estimated $1.23 billion ahead of the game's next drawing at 9:59 CT Saturday. The jackpot currently ranks as the eight-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The three, $50,000 Illinois wins come on the heels of several other recent lottery wins, including major Powerball and Mega Millions wins from tickets sold in Bartlett, Illinois.