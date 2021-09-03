3 People Wounded in Old Town Shooting, Hours After Couple Shot a Half-Mile Away

Three people were shot in Old Town on the Near North Side Friday morning.

The three were found in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:25 a.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 41-year-old man suffered wounds to the hip, lower backside and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third victim, age unknown, was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody.

About four hours earlier, a person was fatally shot and another critically wounded about half a mile away.

A man and woman were walking toward a residence about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Northwestern, police said. He has not been identified,

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.