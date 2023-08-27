3 people shot inside vehicle in Little Village

Chicago police are investigating after three people were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the 2300 block of South Whipple at approximately 3:10 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found three individuals inside of a vehicle that had all been shot.

Police say the victims, a 22-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman, were all struck by gunfire, and all three were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.